German Bundesliga confirms passing of football legend Beckenbauer at 78

(MENAFN) On Monday, the German Bundesliga confirmed the passing of the legendary German football figure, Franz Beckenbauer, at the age of 78. Beckenbauer, known as the "Kaiser," had a profound impact on German football and the sport globally. His death marks the end of an era, as he played a crucial role both as a player and a manager in shaping the landscape of football.



"The Bundesliga family is devastated to learn of the death of Franz Beckenbauer. A true icon, then, now, and always. RIP, Der Kaiser," Bundesliga stated in a post on social media.



Born in 1945, Franz Beckenbauer made an indelible mark on the world of football. He played a total of 103 times for West Germany from 1965 to 1977, making significant contributions to the team's success. Notably, he played a crucial role in West Germany's triumph in the 1974 World Cup.



Beckenbauer's involvement with World Cup victories did not end on the field. In 1990, he managed the West German team to another World Cup triumph, showcasing his versatility and leadership both as a player and a coach.



Apart from his team achievements, Beckenbauer was individually recognized for his outstanding skills and contributions to the sport. He was awarded the prestigious Ballon d'Or in both 1972 and 1976, a testament to his exceptional talent and impact on the world of football. Beckenbauer's legacy extends beyond his playing and coaching career, leaving an enduring influence on the sport globally.

