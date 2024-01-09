Scores protest in front of hotel holding Blinken, Herzog’s meeting in Tel Aviv

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, dozens of people gathered in front of the hotel where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli President Isaac Herzog met in Tel Aviv. The demonstrators were demanding the release of hostages and carried banners while chanting slogans calling on US President Joe Biden to help release Israeli captives held in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas. They also called for a cease-fire and another hostage-prisoner swap deal.



During his fourth mission to the region since October, Blinken met with Herzog and his counterpart Israel Katz. The purpose of the visit is to prevent the offensive in Gaza from escalating into a wider regional conflict. The US aims to urge Israel to reduce casualties in Gaza, increase humanitarian aid, and ensure that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced.



Since the October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas, Israel has conducted an extensive military campaign in the Gaza Strip, resulting in over 23,000 Palestinians killed, predominantly women and children, and nearly 59,000 others injured, according to local health authorities. The ongoing onslaught has left Gaza severely damaged, with 60 percent of its infrastructure either damaged or destroyed. Almost 2 million residents are displaced, facing acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.



Despite growing calls for a cease-fire, Israel, under pressure from the US, has so far rejected such appeals and continues its assault on Gaza.

