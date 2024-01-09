Israeli military drone target car in southern Lebanon, injuring several

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, an Israeli military drone reportedly targeted a car in southern Lebanon, resulting in several injuries, as reported by a Lebanese news agency.



The car was struck with a guided missile near Ghandouriyeh town. Ambulances promptly arrived at the scene to evacuate the injured individuals, but no further details regarding their condition or the exact number of casualties were provided by the agency. Lebanese health authorities have yet to comment on the incident.



This incident follows the Israeli army's assassination of Wissam al-Tawil, a senior military commander in the Hezbollah group, on Monday. Additionally, last week, the Israeli army targeted and assassinated Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy chief of the Hamas group, in Beirut.



Tensions have escalated along the Lebanon-Israel border, marked by sporadic exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. These clashes represent the deadliest confrontations since the full-scale war between the two sides in 2006.



The heightened border tensions coincide with an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip initiated after a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7th. The situation in the region remains volatile, with ongoing developments shaping the complex dynamics between various actors.

