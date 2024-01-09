Unemployment rate in Eurozone drops to 6.4 percent in November 2023

(MENAFN) The unemployment rate in the euro area reached a historic low of 6.4 percent in November 2023, marking a decline from 6.5 percent in October 2023 and 6.7 percent in November 2022, according to data released by Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, on Tuesday.



Similarly, EU-wide unemployment, encompassing countries within the bloc regardless of their currency, decreased to 5.9 percent in November, down from 6.0 percent in October 2023 and 6.1 percent in November 2022.



The data revealed a collective drop of 144,000 in the number of jobless individuals across the 27-member EU and a reduction of 99,000 in the single currency zone compared to the previous month. In November, a total of 12.9 million people in the EU, including 10.97 million in the euro area, were unemployed.



Among the unemployed, 2.8 million were young individuals (under 25) in the EU, with 2.321 million in the euro area. The youth unemployment rate stood at 14.5 percent both in the EU and in the euro area.



These statistics reflect positive trends in the labor market, showcasing a decline in unemployment rates and an overall improvement in employment conditions across the European Union.

