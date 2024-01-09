Halkbank announces dismissal of 1st civil case against it in US

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Halkbank, a state-owned Turkish bank, announced the dismissal of the initial civil case against the bank in the United States. The case was first dismissed by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York and subsequently by the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, citing "forum non conveniens" as the grounds for dismissal, as reported by the lender.



Halkbank highlighted that the appeal was then brought before the US Supreme Court, which, following consideration on Friday, decided to reject the plaintiff's appeal on Monday. This legal development marks a significant outcome for the Turkish state-lender in the ongoing legal proceedings in the United States.



"Consequently, the Owens case brought against our Bank on March 27, 2020 has been conclusively dismissed," it further mentioned. "We would like to congratulate our Bank, investors, customers and employees on the decision."



Halkbank reported that while the dismissal pertains to the initial civil case, legal proceedings for a second civil case filed on July 26, 2023, specifically related to the satisfaction of judgments in the Hughes case, continue. Additionally, the bank noted that proceedings for a criminal case initiated on October 15, 2019, are currently underway, indicating that the legal challenges involving Halkbank persist on multiple fronts.

