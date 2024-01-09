Japan's Nikkei 225 Index achieves highest closing in 34 years on Tuesday

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Japan's key stock market indicator, the Nikkei 225 Index, achieved its highest closing level in nearly 34 years, driven by a significant resurgence in technology-related stocks. The index recorded an impressive rally of 385.76 points, equivalent to a 1.16 percent increase, ultimately concluding at 33,763.18 during post-holiday trading. This milestone marks the Nikkei's highest level since March 1990, underlining the positive momentum in the Japanese equities market.



In tandem with the Nikkei's robust performance, the broader Topix index also experienced gains on Tuesday, rising by 0.82 percent to reach 2,413.09. The positive movement in both indices reflects a widespread upward trend in the Japanese stock market, with technology stocks notably contributing to the overall bullish sentiment.



Additional economic data released on the same day revealed that Tokyo's core inflation rate, a crucial indicator for assessing nationwide price trends, moderated to 2.1 percent in December 2023. This slight dip from November's figure of 2.3 percent suggests a nuanced trajectory in the country's inflation dynamics, offering insights into the overall economic landscape.



It's noteworthy that Japanese financial markets remained closed on Monday due to a public holiday, potentially contributing to the heightened activity and positive momentum observed during Tuesday's trading session. The strong performance of the Nikkei index, coupled with the nuanced inflation data, underscores the complex interplay of factors influencing Japan's financial markets and the broader economic landscape.

