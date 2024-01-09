Russian police arrest US national on drug charges

(MENAFN) Russian authorities announced on Tuesday the arrest and detention of a U.S. national on drug charges. This development marks the most recent case of an American being apprehended and held in custody awaiting a criminal trial in Russia, amidst escalating tensions related to the Kremlin's conflict in Ukraine.



In a statement dated January 6 but made public on Tuesday, the Ostankino District Court of Moscow declared that Robert Romanov Woodland would be held in custody for a period of two months as a measure of "pre-trial restriction."



The charges against him involve "illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, production, processing of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues," the declaration stated.



As per Russia's Criminal Code, individuals convicted of this offense may face imprisonment ranging from eight to 20 years, in addition to an unlimited fine.



According to a court document, Woodland, who holds dual Russian-American nationality, is presently unemployed, and has no prior criminal record.



The document further notes that investigators suspect "criminal activity is his main source of income," justifying his pre-trial detention based on the concern that there is a possibility he might attempt to go into hiding.



The document includes that Woodland's attorney advocated for his release on house arrest, but the court dismissed this request, citing the absence of medical evidence supporting the claim that he couldn't be accommodated in a pre-trial detention center.



As of now, there has been no immediate response from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow or the State Department.



According to information on Woodland's Facebook profile, he resides in Dolgoprudyy, a suburb north of Moscow, and is employed as an English teacher. His educational background traces back to Saranac Lake, a town located in upstate New York.

