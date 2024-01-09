Scottish police document 1st instance of 3d-printed guns

(MENAFN) New data reveals that Police Scotland has documented instances of 3D-printed guns for the first time, marking a concerning development in firearm technology.



According to the figures, two incidents involving such weapons were recorded last year.



The law enforcement agency is actively collaborating with key partners to address the potential risks associated with the manufacture, distribution, and possession of these technologically crafted firearms.



In April of the reported year, an incident involving a 3D-printed gun occurred in the Argyll and West Dunbartonshire division, signaling a shift in the landscape of illegal firearm activities.



Subsequently, another incident took place in Tayside a month later, further highlighting the emerging challenges posed by the use of 3D-printing technology in the production of firearms.



Recognizing the severity of the situation, authorities have taken a proactive approach, sending the confiscated 3D-printed weapons to police laboratories for thorough forensic analysis.



In a report submitted to the Scottish Police Authority in October, forensic services highlighted the incidents involving 3D-printed guns, characterizing them as "complex and novel cases" that demanded "additional capacity to complete."



The acknowledgment underscores the unique challenges and intricacies associated with examining and understanding the forensic aspects of weapons produced using 3D-printing technology.



Experts, as reported by a Scottish newspaper, have cautioned that 3D-printed guns pose a concern due to their affordability and ease of production, even though they are deemed unlikely to significantly heighten the risk to the general public.



Notwithstanding their perceived limited immediate threat, these firearms fall under the umbrella of illegal weaponry according to updated legislation applicable across the entire United Kingdom.



The emergence of 3D-printed guns as a potential security issue is highlighted by the fact that, nationwide, law enforcement seized 17 such weapons in the year 2022.

MENAFN09012024000045015839ID1107699864