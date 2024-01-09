Builders' Board Welcomes Two New Board Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Veteran Business Leaders Dionne Wallace Oakley and Christopher D. Smith To Join Builders' Board



ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Builders, a commercial insurance leader rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best, today announced the addition of two new board members: Dionne Wallace Oakley, who currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Freddie Mac and previously held executive roles at Erie Insurance and various leadership roles at State Farm, and Christopher D. Smith, former President and Chief Executive Officer of MCIC Vermont, Inc., a leading medical malpractice insurance company.

"As Builders continues its ambitious pursuit of growth and market leadership, we remain dedicated to shaping our board's composition to align with our strategic vision. We believe it is vital to have a board that possesses the precise blend of skills and expertise required to drive our mission and represent the varied perspectives of Builders' policyholders and independent insurance agents," stated Charles

M. Potok, Builders' Board Chairman. "I'm thrilled to welcome Dionne and Chris, both of whom will play a pivotal role in steering Builders in its next phase of success."

The appointment of the two new board members follows an extensive search process spearheaded by Gregory Jacobson of The Jacobson Group, a premier talent provider to the global insurance sector.

"As distinguished leaders in their respective fields, Dionne and Chris bring exceptional expertise and unique perspectives to our board," Todd Campbell, Builders' CEO, remarked. "Builders is dedicated to cultivating a high-performing team and disciplined, profitable growth over the long term, and these two accomplished leaders will be instrumental in enhancing our people operations and shaping our company's strategic success."

About Dionne Wallace Oakley

Dionne Wallace Oakley's exceptional leadership journey offers 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, including underwriting, claims, public affairs, sales recruiting, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Her ability to drive strategic human capital initiatives make her a formidable executive in the field of human resources and corporate strategy. Her proven track record of successfully overseeing HR functions, fostering a positive organizational culture, and contributing to board-level decision-making showcases her capabilities as a dynamic and influential leader. Dionne's dedication to mentorship and community involvement further exemplifies her commitment to making a positive impact beyond the corporate world.

About Christopher D. Smith

Christopher D. Smith brings over 35 years of expertise in the insurance industry, possessing comprehensive knowledge of all facets of insurance company operations, including alternative risk transfer, captives, investments, reinsurance, risk management, catastrophic claims management, and high-level strategy development. Chris is a seasoned and well-respected leader who excels in board and committee roles, offering veteran guidance on strategic planning and execution for measurable high performance. His strategic excellence is amplified by his commitments to data, continuous improvement, corporate culture, and health and wellness.

About Builders



A property and casualty insurance leader, Atlanta-based Builders is the region's reliable expert and workforce advocate serving agents and their clients through deep partnerships, service excellence, and financial strength. Over 30 years of market leadership in complex construction risks has fostered exceptional expertise in workers' compensation, injury prevention, and best-in-class medical management, driving superior outcomes in any professional industry. Builders and its member companies are rated "A" (Excellent) IX by A.M. Best. Top Workplaces USA - #InsuranceBuiltStrong.

For more information about Builders, visit or call 678.309.4000

