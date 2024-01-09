First Watch Welcomes New Year With Bright And Bold Seasonal Menu

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With inspiration from New York deli fare, Daytime Dining leader adds limited-time Brooklyn Breakfast Sandwich, featuring shaved pastrami and an everything-seasoned brioche bun

First Watch

is inviting guests on a culinary tour through its first seasonal menu of 2024, with limited-time items inspired by regional foodie hot spots like Brooklyn, New York and Mexico City. The "Jump Start" menu is available nationwide* – at more than 500 restaurants in 29 states – through March 17, 2024, to give breakfast, brunch and lunch the fresh start it deserves.

"At First Watch, we believe a year has five seasons – which is why our new seasonal menu is nicknamed 'Jump Start,'" said Shane Schaibly, Head Chef at First Watch. "This season's dishes embrace the momentum of the new year while also appealing to those seeking comfort fare during colder months. We've traditionally lightened our winter offerings heading into spring, but this time, we're leaning into the indulgence of savory meats and layers of flavor. Our new Brooklyn Breakfast Sandwich embodies this sentiment with the look of an everything bagel and flavors that'll transport you to a New York deli counter."



First Watch's full seasonal menu includes:



Brooklyn Breakfast Sandwich – Shaved pastrami, Gruyère cheese and house-roasted onions with an over-easy cage-free egg, house-pickled red onions, arugula, mayo and Dijon mustard on a griddled everything-seasoned brioche bun. Served with lemon-dressed organic mixed greens.

Barbacoa Chilaquiles Breakfast Bowl – Seasoned, braised beef barbacoa tossed with Cheddar and Monterey Jack, salsa roja and crispy corn tortilla chips, then topped with fresh avocado, lime crema, Cotija cheese and scallions. Served with cheesy scrambled cage-free eggs and seasoned black beans with housemade pico de gallo.

Blackberry Lemon Cream French Toast – Thick-cut, custard-dipped challah bread griddled and topped with lemon cream, fresh blackberries, mixed berry compote, crème anglaise and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles. Lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar.

Holey Donuts – Cinnamon sugar-dusted cake donut holes with chocolate sauce and warm, mixed berry compote for dipping. Mango Passion Palmer Juice – Mango, passion fruit, organic ginger and green tea.

First Watch's Jump Start specialties are the newest in its revolving seasonal menu, which is guided by the restaurant's "Follow the Sun" food ethos to source fresh ingredients, wherever and whenever they are in season. These seasonal menus change every ten weeks, five times a year, and have been recognized with national accolades for their innovative, trend-forward appeal and approach.

First Watch is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. For more information about First Watch and its seasonal menu offerings, or to find your nearest location, visit firstwatch .

* Not available in the Tampa Bay area.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with specialties such as the Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2023, First Watch was recognized as the top restaurant brand in Yelp's inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2023 and 2022, First Watch was named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet and recognized with ADP's coveted Culture at Work Award. There are more than 500 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority-owned by Advent International, one of the world's largest private equity firms. For more information, visit .

