Emergent Biosolutions To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference On January 11, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS), a global company providing solutions that address public health threats and brings lifesaving, life-extending products to market, today announced that Haywood Miller, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Rich Lindahl, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. PT.



The audio link for Emergent's session may be accessed here , and will be live for up to 30 days.

The company's slides will be made available at the time of the presentation on the Investors section of the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For 25 years, we've been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen-so we are prepared just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , and Instagram .

