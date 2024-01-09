Adhesion Barriers Market Size To Surpass US$ 1,548.92 Million By 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Adhesion Barriers Market is expected to clock US$ 1,548.92 million by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The Adhesion Barriers Market is witnessing significant advancements in surgical solutions, contributing to improved patient outcomes and recovery. This press release highlights key developments, breakthroughs, and the dynamic landscape of the Adhesion Barriers Market, playing a crucial role in addressing postoperative complications and enhancing surgical procedures. Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: Adhesion Barriers Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 849.63 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 1,548.92 million CAGR 5% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Formulation, Application, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Tackling Postoperative Adhesions: The Adhesion Barriers Market focuses on addressing the challenge of postoperative adhesions, which can occur when scar tissue forms between internal tissues and organs after surgery. Adhesion barriers, also known as anti-adhesion products, are designed to reduce the incidence of adhesions, minimizing the risk of complications such as bowel obstruction and chronic pain.

Innovative Biocompatible Materials: The market is experiencing innovations in the development of adhesion barriers using advanced biocompatible materials. These materials, often derived from natural polymers or synthetic substances, provide a temporary barrier between tissues during the critical healing period. The goal is to prevent unwanted adhesions without compromising the body's natural healing processes.

Resorbable and Non-Resorbable Solutions: Adhesion barriers are available in resorbable and non-resorbable forms, offering flexibility in addressing various surgical needs. Resorbable barriers are designed to be gradually absorbed by the body, eliminating the need for a second surgical intervention. Non-resorbable barriers provide a more persistent barrier for situations where long-term prevention of adhesions is essential.

Minimally Invasive Application Techniques: The application of adhesion barriers is becoming increasingly aligned with minimally invasive surgical techniques. Surgeons can apply these barriers laparoscopically or during open surgery, allowing for precise placement and reducing the invasiveness of the procedure. Minimally invasive application contributes to faster recovery times and reduced postoperative discomfort for patients.

Diverse Surgical Applications: The Adhesion Barriers Market caters to diverse surgical applications, including gynecological, abdominal, and orthopedic surgeries. These barriers find utility in preventing adhesions in pelvic surgeries, gastrointestinal procedures, and joint surgeries, among others. The versatility of adhesion barriers enhances their adoption across various surgical specialties.

Addressing Healthcare Challenges: Adhesion barriers play a crucial role in addressing healthcare challenges associated with postoperative complications. By reducing the formation of adhesions, these barriers contribute to shorter hospital stays, lower rates of reoperation, and improved overall patient satisfaction. The focus on preventing complications aligns with the broader goal of enhancing healthcare quality.

Challenges and Opportunities: Challenges in the market include ensuring consistent efficacy, optimizing application techniques, and addressing cost considerations. Opportunities for advancements lie in the development of next-generation adhesion barriers with enhanced biocompatibility, extended durability, and expanded applications in emerging surgical fields.

Table of Content

Market EcosystemTimeline Under ConsiderationHistorical Years – 2021Base Year – 2022Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031Currency Used in the ReportResearch ApproachData Collection MethodologyData SourcesSecondary SourcesPrimary SourcesMarket Estimation ApproachBottom UpTop DownMarket Forecasting ModelLimitations and AssumptionsCurrent Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)Regulatory LandscapeDriversRestraints/ChallengesOpportunitiesSynthetic Adhesion BarriersHyaluronic AcidRegenerated CellulosePolyethylene GlycolOthersNatural Adhesion BarriersCollagen & ProteinFibrinFilm/MeshGelLiquidGeneral/Abdominal SurgeriesGynecological SurgeriesCardiovascular SurgeriesOrthopedic SurgeriesNeurological SurgeriesOthers

Browse full TOC here

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT :



Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS :



Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Buy this Premium Research Report:

Future Outlook: The Adhesion Barriers Market is poised for continuous growth and innovation as the importance of preventing postoperative adhesions gains recognition. Ongoing research, collaborative efforts, and the integration of advanced materials and application techniques are pivotal in shaping the future of adhesion barriers. The market's evolution positions it as a key contributor to improving surgical outcomes and patient well-being.

Browse other reports:

The global transplant diagnostic market was pegged at US$ 1 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The global multiple sclerosis drugs market was pegged at US$ 24 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The global spinal cord stimulation market was valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The global chronic hepatitis therapeutics market was pegged at US$ 11.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

The global self-blood glucose monitoring market was pegged at US$ 14.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.50 % during the forecast period.

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.





CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: ... Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter