Applied Materials Collaborating With Google To Advance Next-Generation AR Computing Platforms

The collaboration combines Applied Materials' leadership in materials engineering with Google's platforms, products and services to create lightweight visual display systems for the next wave of AR experiences. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the development of multiple generations of products, applications and services.

“Applied Materials is focused on bringing the most advanced and high-performance optical technology to create brilliant, lightweight solutions designed to enable radically new products,” said Dr. Paul Meissner, Vice President and General Manager of Applied Materials' Photonics Platforms Business in the Office of the CTO.“​​Combining our global engineering capabilities with Google's proven platforms, products and services opens endless possibilities for future AR product categories.”

“Google is committed to providing value to users around the world across our computing platforms,” said Shahram Izadi, Vice President of AR at Google.“We are excited to partner with Applied Materials on the core technologies and processes that will enable the next generation of visual computing experiences.”

