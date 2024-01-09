United States Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Study 2023: Pivotal Trends Shaping Workforce Dynamics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This year's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion survey underscores how DEI efforts support what employees need to experience in the workplace in order to do their best work - which points to the steps that employers need to take.

Employers have recognized the importance of acknowledging diversity, equity and inclusion issues in the wake of a renewed national conversation about the topic. Unfortunately, some have failed to do more than that. As a result, they're missing the opportunity to create a healthier, stronger business.

Now more than ever, companies need to stay in top condition. Surges in inflation, the uncertain implications of AI and predictions of a recession have created a new set of challenges for companies. Organizations that are able to attract and retain the best workers, stay flexible and creative and harness insights efficiently will thrive. A genuine commitment to inclusion (a phrase you'll encounter frequently in this report) and thoughtfully crafted DEI policies can help companies flourish.

But simply acting isn't enough; companies also have to calibrate the actions they take around DEI efforts. Doing too much, too little or the wrong thing is just as problematic as not doing anything at all. Survey participants shared in their open responses just how carefully they are considering "the right action." They wrote at length about how much they value the principlesof DEI but often have a problem with how it's executed.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Key findings

Research methodology

Authenticity matters

How do we measure workplace toxicity?

Diverse leadership sets the tone

Complex sentiments around DEI

Some industries still lag

Maximizing workforce contributions

A workplace in progress

Taking action(s)

Conclusions Moving forward

