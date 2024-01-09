Vibhav Roy Shares 'Heartwarming' Lohri Memories With Nephew

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Actor Vibhav Roy, who will be seen as the lead in the wedding fantasy thriller show 'Shaitani Rasmein', has expressed his happiness for the Lohri festival, and shared his fond memories of the celebrations.

Sharing memories of the festival, he said: "Lohri is all about happiness for me. In Delhi, we used to celebrate by chilling with family in the winter, sitting around a bonfire and munching on dry fruits."

"One of my favourite Lohri memories is with my nephew. He came from the US, inspired by the Lohri celebrations in the movie 'Veer Zaara'. He got the whole family to celebrate just like they did in the movie, with lots of singing and dancing. It's a cherished memory for me," shared Vibhav.

He further said that he really likes Lohri because it means the end of winter.

"But to be honest, I love winters of Delhi so much that I never want them to end.

"Mumbai doesn't really have a proper winter, so whenever I'm in Delhi during this time, I enjoy it to the fullest. I didn't prepare anything special for Lohri this year but I am trying to make time for the festival amidst my shooting schedule for 'Shaitani Rasmein' and just wanted to stay warm and cozy," Vibhav added.

Promising a rollercoaster of twists, turns, and mesmerising content, the series is poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Produced under the banner of Nikhil Sinha's Triangle Film Company, the show will air from January 15 on Star Bharat.

