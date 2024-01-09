China blames US for ‘economic bullying’

(MENAFN) Tensions between the United States and China have escalated as Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning accused the United States of engaging in "economic bullying" through restrictive measures on semiconductor exports. The Biden Administration implemented comprehensive export controls in 2022, purportedly aimed at impeding China's technological progress, citing national security concerns as the primary motivation.



Among the stringent measures introduced were bans on sales to China of specific semiconductor chips produced globally using United States equipment. Additionally, restrictions were imposed on chip shipments intended for supercomputing systems and artificial intelligence applications. Speaking at a weekly press conference in Beijing, Mao expressed concern over what China views as the "unreasonable" suppression of its semiconductor enterprises, characterizing the United States restrictions as a form of "genuine economic bullying."



The U.S. Department of Commerce further heightened tensions by announcing a semiconductor supply chain review in January, citing the need to "reduce national security risks" associated with Beijing. According to Mao, the United States has utilized "national security" as a pretext to limit chip exports to China, surpassing the boundaries of the concept and significantly impeding the normal trade of civilian-use chips.



Moreover, Mao emphasized that such United States actions have not only stifled the growth of China's semiconductor industry but have also disrupted the stability of international production and supply chains. The accusation of economic bullying reflects the broader geopolitical struggle between the two economic giants, with technology and innovation at the forefront of the ongoing dispute.



As the global semiconductor landscape becomes increasingly complex, the implications of these export controls extend beyond bilateral relations, impacting the interconnected web of international trade and technology collaboration. The Chinese response underscores the urgency for diplomatic dialogue to address these concerns and find common ground in the realm of technology and trade.



