Fitness Ventures Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Crunch Toledo And Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Plan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Ventures, a leading name in the fitness industry and one of the fastest growing Crunch franchisees, proudly announces the recent acquisition of Crunch Toledo, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy. This strategic move underscores Fitness Ventures' commitment to providing top-notch fitness experiences and further solidifies its position as a key player in the industry.

Crunch Fitness Toledo, OH

Continue Reading

The acquisition of Crunch Toledo is part of Fitness Ventures' ambitious growth plan, aiming to own and operate 100 clubs by the year 2027. The acquisition of Crunch Toledo not only strengthens Fitness Ventures' existing portfolio but also serves as a strategic gateway to tap into new territories, thereby accelerating the company's growth trajectory. With a strong focus on enhancing the fitness landscape, Fitness Ventures plans to undertake a comprehensive multi-million dollar renovation of Crunch Toledo, including an impressive 9,000 square foot expansion bringing the total facility size to 40,000 SF.

"We are thrilled to welcome Crunch Toledo into the Fitness Ventures family," said Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures CEO and President. "This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our vision of creating unparalleled fitness destinations that inspire and empower individuals on their wellness journeys. Crunch Toledo, with its strong community presence and dedicated members, perfectly complements our existing portfolio."

The upcoming renovation is poised to transform Crunch Toledo into a state-of-the-art fitness facility, equipped with best in class equipment. The 9,000 square foot expansion will provide members with more amenities such as a new Kids Crunch area, a new HIITZONE, more Olympic platforms and a large space for free weights.

As part of the expansion, members can look forward to not only more amenities but also an improved look and feel of the club designed to motivate and support their fitness goals. The revamped Crunch Toledo is set to be completed by Feb 1st.

"We are excited about the positive impact this transformation will have on the local fitness scene, and we can't wait to unveil the revitalized Crunch Toledo to our valued members. The club will remain open and operational during the renovation"

About Fitness Ventures, LLC

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the fastest growing franchisees within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations across twenty different states, with several more in development. With a unique operating and development strategy, and a keen focus on execution, Fitness Ventures operates some of the highest volume Crunch locations in the system and boasts industry leading financial returns.

Website:

LinkedIn:

Media contact: Hiba Abduljawad, [email protected]

SOURCE FITNESS VENTURES