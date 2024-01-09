Energy As A Service Market Set To Soar Past USD 112.05 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlocking the future of energy management, Energy as a Service, featuring Energy Supply and Energy Storage, is poised for significant growth. This transformative approach finds applications in both the Commercial & Industrial and Residential sectors, with industry projections extending from 2023 to 2030. Westford,USA, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Energy As A Service market size is expected to reach USD 112.05 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 9.10% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The desire for cost-effective and efficient energy solutions among businesses, the need to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in line with sustainability goals, increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, advancements in energy management technologies, and IoT devices are fueling the market's growth. According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Energy As A Service market, increasing adoption of distributed energy resources (DERs) like solar and energy storage, the rise of microgrids and grid-edge technologies for localized energy generation and consumption, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for predictive energy analytics, the emergence of energy-as-a-service platforms and marketplaces, a growing emphasis on demand response and load management, and the expansion of green and sustainable energy offerings are the trends that aid in the market's growth. Browse in-depth TOC on "Energy As A Service Market"

Pages - 157

Pages - 157

Tables - 59 Figures -75 Energy as a service (EaaS) is a business model in which energy providers offer customers a comprehensive energy solution, including energy generation, storage, and management. EaaS providers typically charge customers a monthly fee based on their energy consumption. Prominent Players in Energy As A Service Market

Bechtel

Bloom Energy

C3

Centrica

ENGIE

Enel X

Enphase Energy

FlexGen

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens

SolarEdge Technologies

Sunrun

Tesla

Veolia

Vertiv

Virtual Power Systems

Viridian

Wärtsilä Wood Group Report Scope & Segmentation :

Attributes

Details

Forecast Period

2023-2030 Market Size in 2022

60.9 Billion 2030 Value Projection

112.05 Billion CAGR 9.10% Segments Covered







Type Energy Supply and Energy Storage

Application Commercial & Industrial and Residential





Regions Covered



North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Energy Supply Services Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Energy supply services dominate the global online market as it include providing a reliable source of electricity or other energy forms to customers, was likely to remain a fundamental component of the energy-as-a-service market. Businesses require a consistent and cost-effective energy supply to operate, and energy supply services play a crucial role in meeting this demand.

Commercial and Industrial (C&I) is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the commercial and industrial sector, including businesses, factories, and manufacturing facilities, often has substantial energy demands. Energy-as-a-service solutions help C&I customers optimize their energy usage, reduce costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region's dominance was influenced by factors such as a strong focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, favorable regulatory frameworks, and a diverse range of industries with significant energy demands.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Energy As A Service market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Energy As A Service.

Key Developments in Energy As A Service Market



In May 2023, Enel Green Power and Falck Renewables announced the joint construction of an 800 MW wind farm in Brazil.

In March 2023, Tesla announced plans to build a $1.1 billion lithium-ion battery factory in Texas. In January 2023, TotalEnergies acquired a 20% stake in Eavor, a geothermal energy company.

Key Questions Answered in Energy As A Service Market Report



What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

