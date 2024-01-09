Banyan Welcomes Alpesh Chokshi As President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alpesh Chokshi, President, Banyan

With the addition, Banyan accelerates helping merchants and financial institutions deliver item-level receipt data powered solutions for their customers.

- Alpesh ChokshiNEW JERSEY, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Banyan, the item-level receipt data platform powering innovation in commerce, is pleased to announce that Alpesh Chokshi has joined the company as President. With over 25 years of experience in the financial industry spanning Citi, Visa, American Express, and more, Alpesh brings world-class strategic leadership and expertise to Banyan.Prior to joining Banyan, Alpesh served as the Global Head of Business Development and Strategy for Personal Banking & Wealth at Citi. Alpesh's proven track record of strategic leadership, partnership development expertise, and ability to create customer and enterprise value will be a tremendous asset to Banyan as the company continues to accelerate new growth partnerships with merchants and financial institutions."We are thrilled to welcome Alpesh to Banyan," said Jehan Luth, Founder & CEO of Banyan. "He's a world-class strategist and leader, who throughout his career has forged mutually beneficial relationships between merchants, banks, fintechs, and leading tech platforms."The addition of Chokshi comes at an exciting time for Banyan. The company has been expanding its platform partnerships, as well as the item-level receipt data applications that deliver growth and operating efficiency value to merchants and financial institutions.“I'm thrilled to be joining Banyan” said Chokshi.“Banyan's infrastructure provides a unique solution for merchants, banks, and fintechs to leverage the power of item-level data to delight customers and drive growth. This talented team is ready to write the next chapter of Banyan's growth.”About Banyan: Banyan is the receipt data platform powering innovation in commerce - fast, simple, and secure. Our privacy by design, first-of-its-kind data infrastructure enables merchants to easily collaborate with banks, fintechs, and other partners to activate item-level receipt data solutions ranging from loyalty and marketing personalization, to fraud and chargebacks prevention, to commercial and consumer solutions that reduce payments friction. To learn more, visit or on LinkedIn .

Mike Nolan

Banyan

...