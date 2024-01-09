(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beacon Technology Launches Beacon Detect: A Novel Cybersecurity Approach for Mid-Market and Industrial Sectors

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beacon Technology, based in Miami's Wynwood area, a thriving center for tech startups, launched Beacon Detect in January. The experienced team, with over 90 years in top consultancies and Fortune 1000 companies, introduces this innovative platform to meet the pressing cybersecurity needs of mid-market entities and industrial sectors. Beacon Detect capitalizes on a significant market opportunity, identified in a recent McKinsey report , which highlights a $2 trillion potential and stresses the need for affordable, effective cybersecurity solutions for SMBs and mid-market companies facing advanced digital threats.As we move into 2024 and beyond, the cybersecurity landscape is set to undergo a transformation, with the emergence of AI-fueled malware posing unprecedented challenges. Mid-market entities, often relying on conventional consumer-grade cybersecurity tools, find themselves increasingly vulnerable. The necessity to adopt more sophisticated security platforms that provide enhanced protection with limited resources becomes imperative. Beacon Detect is strategically positioned to fill this gap, offering mid-market companies an advanced yet cost-effective solution to combat these evolving threats.'Beacon Detect transcends traditional cybersecurity solutions; it's our strategic answer to the rapidly evolving cyber threats. Our platform demystifies complex security issues into clear, actionable guidance, empowering businesses to stay ahead. Especially for mid-market sectors, where vulnerabilities are most acute, Beacon Detect is the key to closing those critical security gaps,' said Rob Vazquez, CEO of Beacon TechnologyBeacon Detect sets itself apart with its intuitive user interface, advanced auto-remediation capabilities, and a distinctive approach to risk assessment that directly aligns with tactics outlined in the MITRE ATT&CK framework. Central to its innovation is the patent-pending Vortex technology, which employs both AI and machine learning to dramatically reduce threat identification times while increasing fidelity. This technological advancement ensures a level of responsiveness in the platform that is unmatched in the industry, offering mid-market entities a formidable tool against emerging cyber threats.The solution is affordably priced, ensuring that advanced cybersecurity protection is accessible to mid-market companies and industrial players, addressing the McKinsey-highlighted affordability gap in cybersecurity.For more information about Beacon Detect and its impactful approach to cybersecurity, visitAbout Beacon TechnologyBeacon Technology, at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, is dedicated to bridging gaps in next-generation security programming with solutions like Beacon Detect.

