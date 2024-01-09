EU country registers record figure of corporate economic failure

(MENAFN) France has witnessed an unprecedented surge in corporate closures, with more than 55,000 businesses shutting down in 2023, reaching a record high since 2017, according to data compiled by the Bank of France. The statistics, released at the close of December, reveal a complex economic landscape, as the country grapples with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and other sector-specific challenges.



While the recorded spike in closures is significant, the Bank of France highlighted that the level remains below the average annual bankruptcy filings recorded between 2010 and 2019, which stood at 59,342. The pandemic years had seen a notable decline in the number of companies going out of business, making the current figures nearly double.



The impact of these closures has been most acutely felt by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which accounted for the vast majority of the total closures, with 55,435 businesses employing up to 250 people facing bankruptcy or liquidation. The regulator also noted an increase in closures for medium and large firms with over 250 employees, doubling from the previous year.



A closer look at the sectors reveals a distinct negative trend in industries such as restaurants and hotels, where closures surged by 44.6 percent year-on-year. Similarly, the information and communication technologies sector saw a notable increase of 44.4 percent. Interestingly, the country's agricultural sector bucked the trend, recording a drop of 1.3 percent in the number of bankruptcy filings.



The economic challenges reflected in the record corporate closures align with global trends, as reported by the Financial Times in December. The worldwide surge in corporate bankruptcies exceeded levels reached during the 2008 global financial crisis, emphasizing the widespread impact of economic uncertainties.



As France navigates the complexities of its economic landscape, policymakers, business leaders, and industry experts will closely analyze these closures to understand the underlying causes and devise strategies to support businesses, particularly SMEs, in their recovery efforts. The unprecedented number of closures underscores the need for targeted interventions to bolster the resilience of the corporate sector and stimulate economic growth in the post-pandemic era.



