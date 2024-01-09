Mother-Son Killed In Road Accident In Bihar's Sitamarhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 9 (IANS) A speeding pick-up van knocked down and killed a mother-son duo in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Tuesday, police said.

Shakuntala Devi and her son Shatrughan Sahni were on the way to bank to withdraw money on a bike when the accident occurred at Shahiyara village under Banthaha block in the district.

The local villagers rescued the victims and took them to the nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Following the accident, the pick-up driver managed to flee from the spot before the villagers assembled at the spot.

This accident had caused massive outrage in the area. Angry villagers blocked the road and demanded immediate action against the errant driver. They also demanded compensation for the victim's kin.

