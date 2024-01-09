China examines first electric plane

(MENAFN) In a significant stride toward sustainable aviation, China has celebrated the successful maiden flight of its first domestically manufactured electric airplane. The AG60E, an electrically modified version of the AG60, completed its historic flight from Jiande Qiandaohu Airport in Zhejiang Province, underscoring China's commitment to advancing eco-friendly technologies in the aviation sector.



Developed by China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Corporation, the AG60E is an all-metal, side-by-side two-seat, single-engine, light-weight aircraft originally designed for civilian purposes such as flight training, agricultural surveys, and aerial sightseeing. With a total length of 6.9 meters, a wingspan of 8.6 meters, and a maximum cruising speed of 185kph, the AG60E represents a pioneering step in the development of electric aircraft within China.



The successful test flight marks a milestone for the strategic emerging industry, as the AG60E is powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and electric motors, offering a zero-carbon-emission alternative to traditional jet fuel. China's push towards electric aviation aligns with global efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the aviation industry, making significant strides in the pursuit of sustainable air travel.



This achievement comes amid a global landscape where various countries and companies are investing in electric aircraft development. Israel's Eviation made headlines with the world's first all-electric commuter aircraft, which completed its inaugural journey in Washington in September 2022. Rolls Royce introduced what it touted as the world's fastest all-electric plane in 2021, showcasing the rapid evolution of electric aviation technology.



China's foray into electric aircraft technology adds another dimension to the global race for sustainable air travel solutions. As nations and aerospace companies worldwide intensify their efforts in this transformative field, the successful flight of China's AG60E signifies a significant step forward in the country's commitment to greener and more sustainable aviation practices.



The journey toward electric flight is accelerating, promising a future where zero-emission air travel becomes a reality, paving the way for a more environmentally conscious aviation industry.





