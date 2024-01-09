Fresh vehicle sales increases in Russia

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, the Russian automotive sector has experienced a phenomenal resurgence, with new car sales surpassing 1.3 million units in 2023, marking an impressive 60 percent surge compared to the previous year. The Ministry of Industry and Trade in Russia reported these remarkable figures, shedding light on the robust performance of the country's automotive market.



Data released by the ministry revealed notable increases in various vehicle categories, including passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. Passenger vehicle sales amounted to 1.056 million units, showcasing a remarkable 62 percent increase. Commercial vehicles witnessed a surge of 35 percent, totaling 104,958 units, while truck sales soared by 74 percent to reach 140,204 units. Bus sales also experienced a notable uptick, rising by 19% to 17,792 units.



This resurgence in the Russian automotive market comes in stark contrast to the challenging conditions faced in 2022 when sales of new passenger and light commercial automobiles plummeted by 58.8 percent, as reported by the Association of European Businesses (AEB). The steep decline was attributed to a shortage of vehicles caused by Western automakers either leaving or suspending deliveries to Russia due to sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict.



Despite the positive growth in the Russian automotive sector, challenges persist. Russian and Chinese automakers, although working to meet the heightened demand, have struggled to do so swiftly. Furthermore, the high prices of vehicles produced in China or locally have deterred many potential buyers.







