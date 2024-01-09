EU country intends to prohibit imports of Russian LNG

(MENAFN) In a bold move reflecting geopolitical shifts, Finland has announced its intention to prohibit the import of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) starting from the next year. The decision, outlined by Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, signals Finland's commitment to developing a regulatory framework this year that will pave the way for the embargo.



While the minister did not specify a precise implementation date, Mykkanen expressed hope that the ban would come into force next year. This move follows a broader trend in Europe, where several countries are reevaluating their energy relationships with Russia in response to geopolitical developments and concerns over energy security.



Finland's state-owned energy company, Gasum, has been receiving LNG from Russia under existing contracts. However, the volume of gas entering the Nordic nation has decreased over the past two years. Notably, imports of Russian LNG have already been prohibited at Finland's largest terminal, Inkoo, situated on the south coast.



The significance of this decision lies in its geopolitical implications and the broader context of Europe's efforts to diversify its energy sources and reduce dependency on Russian supplies. Previously, Finland relied on substantial monthly imports of Russian pipeline gas, but LNG purchases from Russia were relatively small-scale in comparison.



The September revelation by Leonid Mikhelson, the head of Novatek (Russia's second-largest natural gas producer), noted that Gasum had resumed LNG purchases from the Kryogaz-Vysotsk plant, receiving 40 percent of all fuel produced at the facility. Russia had cut off pipeline gas supplies to Finland in May 2022 when Gasum refused demands to pay for gas in rubles, leading to a shift in the country's energy procurement strategy.



As Finland takes steps to ban Russian LNG imports, the decision underscores the evolving energy landscape in Europe and the complexities surrounding energy security in the region.



The move aligns with broader European efforts to diversify energy sources and reduce dependence on Russian supplies, reshaping the geopolitical dynamics of energy trade in the region.





