USD Drops To KD 0.307, Euro Rises To KD 0.336

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US dollar on Tuesday dropped by 0.05 percent to KD 0.307, while the Euro rose by 0.11 percent to KD 0.336, compared to Monday's rates.
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its daily bulletin that the sterling pound rose by 0.29 percent to KD 0.391, the Swiss franc rose by 0.44 percent to KD 0.362 and the Japanese Yen rose by 0.51 to KD 0.002.
Currency exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average rates and not actual trades. (end)
