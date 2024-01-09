Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Argentina President On Power Assumption

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a letter from President of Argentina Javier Milei on Tuesday, congratulating His Highness on the assumption of power.

President Milei also underlined enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries, wishing His Highness the Amir the best of luck in his new position.

On his part, His Highness Sheikh Mishal sent a letter to President Milei, thanking him for his kind words and wishing him a long healthy life and more prosperity and development for Argentina. (end)

ag







MENAFN09012024000071011013ID1107699757