Israeli Embassy In Azerbaijan Condoles Fire Outbreak In Perinatal Center

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Israeli
Embassy in Azerbaijan has expressed condolences over the fire
breakout in the Perinatal Center, said in the publication of the
Embassy in X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Heartbroken about the tragic fire at the Republican Perinatal
Center, which claimed the lives of four lovely children. Our
sympathies are with the Azerbaijani people during this sad time,
and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
May God rest their souls in peace," the publication reads.
A fire broke out at Baku's Republican Perinatal Center on the
night of January 8. The center is located on Yusif Safarov Street
in Baku's Khatai district. Three patients were hospitalized in the
Clinic Medical Center's toxicology department as a result of smoke
poisoning caused by the incident. Their condition was determined to
be stable after they received the necessary medical care. It is
planned to send them home for outpatient care. Four children
treated in the center's newborn intensive care unit were found
dead.
The Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office
initiated a criminal case under Articles 225.3 (violation of fire
safety rules resulting in the death of two or more persons by
negligence) and 314.3 (negligence resulting in the death of two or
more persons) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09012024000187011040ID1107699752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.