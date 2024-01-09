Israeli Embassy In Azerbaijan Condoles Fire Outbreak In Perinatal Center

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan has expressed condolences over the fire breakout in the Perinatal Center, said in the publication of the Embassy in X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Heartbroken about the tragic fire at the Republican Perinatal Center, which claimed the lives of four lovely children. Our sympathies are with the Azerbaijani people during this sad time, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God rest their souls in peace," the publication reads.

A fire broke out at Baku's Republican Perinatal Center on the night of January 8. The center is located on Yusif Safarov Street in Baku's Khatai district. Three patients were hospitalized in the Clinic Medical Center's toxicology department as a result of smoke poisoning caused by the incident. Their condition was determined to be stable after they received the necessary medical care. It is planned to send them home for outpatient care. Four children treated in the center's newborn intensive care unit were found dead.

The Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case under Articles 225.3 (violation of fire safety rules resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence) and 314.3 (negligence resulting in the death of two or more persons) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

