U.S. Embassy Announces 2024-2025 Non-Degree Community College Program

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce a one-year non-degree program in three fields – Digital Media and Communications, Agriculture, and/or Tourism and Hospitality Management, hosted by a community college in the United States. The program is fully funded by the U.S. Department of State.

Up to four Azerbaijani students will be selected for the program, which will be offered for a year from July 2024 to June 2025. It will also include a pre-program orientation in June 2024. The selected students will study at a community college in the United States alongside other American and international students. This is a non-degree program. Students will be expected to return to Azerbaijan upon the completion of the program. The U.S. State Department will provide tuition and financial assistance for the duration of the program in the United States.

*Students are not allowed to work in the United States during their studies and are highly discouraged to take upon any other courses during the program.

For more information please contact: [email protected]

Please send your documents to Gulchin Seyidova, recruitment coordinator, at

[email protected]

Please note that the subject line in your email should be: CCI - 2024

List of documents to be presented for CCI program:

Application Form (attached to this announcement) Copies of High School Diploma and Transcripts Motivation letter addressing why this program, and what the applicant's interest in the chosen field is and why. Copy of ID Card or Passport English language test, if available - Students must meet minimum language requirements to enroll in credit-bearing classes Medical form will be required of selected applicants

Deadline – January 26, 2024

Eligibility:

- Nominees need to be able to demonstrate their interest in and commitment to studying in the digital media and communications track as it is described.

- Is a citizen, national or permanent resident qualified to hold a valid passport issued by Azerbaijan

- Is currently residing in Azerbaijan

- Is 18 years or older by July 1, 2024.

- Has successfully earned a secondary school diploma by the time of start of the program.

- Is a 1st or 2nd year College student.

- Nominees without substantive post-secondary education will be given placement priority.

- Applicants from an underrepresented group and/or underserved community will be given preference.

- Has demonstrated commitment to the selected field of study through some academic or professional experience. The program aims to identify participants with proven skills or interest and limited professional experience in the fields of study offered.

- Has solid working knowledge of English language

- Has limited or no overseas study experience.

- Nominees with no prior overseas study or travel to the United States will be given placement priority.

- Submits a complete original application.

- Is able to receive a U.S. J-1 visa and meet the program conditions to maintain that status.

- Is willing and physically able (with accommodations as required) to complete the program in its entirety, including activities or travel that may be programmed on any day of the week, possibly including early morning or evening hours.

- Is committed to returning to their home country after completion of the program and satisfying the J-visa two-year residency requirement.

- Is able to begin the academic exchange program in the United States in July 2024.