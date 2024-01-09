Azerbaijan And UAE Sign Agreements Strengthening Their Energy Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Azerbaijan and the
United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed four documents on
cooperation in the field of energy, Trend reports.
The two countries signed:
- "Memorandum of Understanding on Investment Cooperation on
Electricity Transmission Projects between the Ministry of Energy of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Investment of the
United Arab Emirates",
- "Framework agreement on strategic cooperation on enhancing the
use of renewable and clean energy potential in Azerbaijan and
enabling green energy export operations",
- "Calendar of events for the Implementation of 1 GW of Onshore
Solar and Wind Projects in Azerbaijan"
- "Strategic cooperation agreement between Abu Dhabi National
Oil Company (ADNOC) and the State Oil Company of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR)
The Memorandum of Understanding envisages the establishment of a
framework for investment cooperation, especially in transmission
projects, grid development, and the exchange of technical expertise
and experience in the energy sector.
In addition to the 2 GW onshore solar power, 2 GW wind power,
and 6 GW offshore wind power projects, the strategic cooperation
document includes rooftop solar, green hydrogen, green ammonia,
synthetic methane, sustainable aviation fuel production, and green
energy export projects, as well as exploring investment
opportunities.
The calendar of events for the implementation of 1 GW of onshore
solar and wind energy projects in Azerbaijan reflects measures for
the realization of two solar and one wind energy project for
2024–2027.
