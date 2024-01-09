               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

France Appoints New Prime Minister


1/9/2024 7:20:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Gabriel Attal, who until now served as Minister of Education, has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of France, Trend reports.

The decision was made by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Attal became the youngest prime minister in the history of France, at 34 years of age.

On January 8, Macron dismissed Elisabeth Borne, who had served as Prime Minister since May 2022.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN09012024000187011040ID1107699748

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search