France Appoints New Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Gabriel Attal, who
until now served as Minister of Education, has been appointed as
the new Prime Minister of France, Trend reports.
The decision was made by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Attal became the youngest prime minister in the history of
France, at 34 years of age.
On January 8, Macron dismissed Elisabeth Borne, who had served
as Prime Minister since May 2022.
