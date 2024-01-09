France Appoints New Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Gabriel Attal, who until now served as Minister of Education, has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of France, Trend reports.

The decision was made by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Attal became the youngest prime minister in the history of France, at 34 years of age.

On January 8, Macron dismissed Elisabeth Borne, who had served as Prime Minister since May 2022.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel