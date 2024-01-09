Uzbekistan, China Discuss Development Of Mutual Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 9. Acting Governor of Tashkent Shavkat Umurzakov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Uzbekistan Yu Jun in Uzbekistan's Tashkent on January 8, Trend reports.

Umurzakov noted that the two countries are linked not only by historical relations, but also by common modern views on diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian relations. He expressed gratitude for the visit and said that a favorable investment and business environment for both local and foreign companies has been created in Uzbekistan and especially in Tashkent on the initiative of the head of state.

Shavkat Umurzakov also said that the time has come to discuss promising projects along with major projects currently being implemented jointly with Chinese companies. He emphasized the need to increase China's participation in projects related to pharmaceuticals, infrastructure development, construction, and furniture production.

In response, Yu Jun thanked for the reception and noted that Uzbekistan has established itself as a reliable partner worthy of trust in all spheres, including politics, diplomacy and business.

He also thanked for opportunities created for diplomatic corps, noted similar positions in international relations, and said that the Chinese side encourages not only trade-economic and political cooperation, but also the development of relations in culture, education, exchange of experience.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue the dialog in order to develop mutual cooperation between Tashkent and China's regions.