Uzbekistan, China Discuss Development Of Mutual Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 9. Acting
Governor of Tashkent Shavkat Umurzakov met with Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Uzbekistan Yu Jun in
Uzbekistan's Tashkent on January 8, Trend reports.
Umurzakov noted that the two countries are linked not only by
historical relations, but also by common modern views on
diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian relations. He
expressed gratitude for the visit and said that a favorable
investment and business environment for both local and foreign
companies has been created in Uzbekistan and especially in Tashkent
on the initiative of the head of state.
Shavkat Umurzakov also said that the time has come to discuss
promising projects along with major projects currently being
implemented jointly with Chinese companies. He emphasized the need
to increase China's participation in projects related to
pharmaceuticals, infrastructure development, construction, and
furniture production.
In response, Yu Jun thanked for the reception and noted that
Uzbekistan has established itself as a reliable partner worthy of
trust in all spheres, including politics, diplomacy and
business.
He also thanked for opportunities created for diplomatic corps,
noted similar positions in international relations, and said that
the Chinese side encourages not only trade-economic and political
cooperation, but also the development of relations in culture,
education, exchange of experience.
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue the
dialog in order to develop mutual cooperation between Tashkent and
China's regions.
MENAFN09012024000187011040ID1107699747
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.