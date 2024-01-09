Ukrainian Forces Destroy Two More Enemy Tanks, Two Airborne Ifvs On Dnipro River's Left Bank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces eliminated 14 occupiers, 2 Russian tanks and 2 airborne infantry fighting vehicles on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The command of Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the area of responsibility of the southern defense forces, the enemy does not stop trying to knock out our units from positions on the left bank. Throughout the day, the enemy conducted 12 unsuccessful assaults. The units of the Defense Forces are carrying out measures to expand the bridgehead and firmly hold their positions, inflicting significant manpower and equipment losses on the enemy," the message reads.

It is noted that in the past day, the Ukrainian forces on the left bank eliminated 14 invaders, destroyed 2 tanks and 2 airborne infantry fighting vehicles.

The occupants are actively conducting aerial reconnaissance, continue artillery shelling, and use combat drones in the settlements of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. As a result of the enemy's criminal actions, two houses were damaged in artillery shelling. No civilian casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 820 Russian invaders over the past day.