Azercosmos Selects Insurer For Azerspace-1 Satellite

The Space Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport (Azercosmos) has announced an open tender for the
insurance of the Azerspace-1 telecommunication satellite worth 66.5
million US dollars, Azernews reports.
The participation fee in the tender is 1,000 AZN.
Those who want to participate in the survey can submit their
proposals to the address of 72 Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street, Baku, where
Azercosmos is located, until February 6, 5:00 p.m.
Proposals will be reviewed on February 6 at 5:00 p.m. at the
address provided.
It should be noted that last year, Pasha Insurance OJSC was
engaged to insure the Azerspace-1 satellite worth 80 million US
dollars. 946.5 thousand manats were paid to the company for these
services.
It should be noted that the satellite Azerspace-1 was launched
into orbit around the Earth in 2013. The service life of
Azerspace-1 is 17 years.
Azerspace-1 can provide digital TV and radio broadcasting and
Internet access services, create multi-service VSAT networks,
transmit data, and provide government communications. Its scope
covers many regions: East, Central, and West Africa, Europe, and
Central Asia.
