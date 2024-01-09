Azercosmos Selects Insurer For Azerspace-1 Satellite

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova Read more

The Space Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport (Azercosmos) has announced an open tender for the insurance of the Azerspace-1 telecommunication satellite worth 66.5 million US dollars, Azernews reports.

The participation fee in the tender is 1,000 AZN.

Those who want to participate in the survey can submit their proposals to the address of 72 Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street, Baku, where Azercosmos is located, until February 6, 5:00 p.m.

Proposals will be reviewed on February 6 at 5:00 p.m. at the address provided.

It should be noted that last year, Pasha Insurance OJSC was engaged to insure the Azerspace-1 satellite worth 80 million US dollars. 946.5 thousand manats were paid to the company for these services.

It should be noted that the satellite Azerspace-1 was launched into orbit around the Earth in 2013. The service life of Azerspace-1 is 17 years.

Azerspace-1 can provide digital TV and radio broadcasting and Internet access services, create multi-service VSAT networks, transmit data, and provide government communications. Its scope covers many regions: East, Central, and West Africa, Europe, and Central Asia.