UAE President Says His Country Is Ready To Cooperate With Azerbaijan In Various Fields

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “In the United Arab Emirates, we are ready to develop
cooperation across various areas between the two countries for the
prosperity and flourishing of both nations and peoples,” President
of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said
at an expanded meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev.
“As you noted, the development of our relations is in its
infancy. We, in turn, are mobilising our efforts towards
strengthening relations between our countries and creating new
bridges,” the UAE President added.
