Levity Products, Inc Announces New Distribution Agreement With Domrex Pharma, Inc To Expand Market Reach

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) HUGO, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Levity Products, Inc., an innovative provider of catheter stabilizers, today announced a strategic partnership with Domrex Pharma, Inc., a North American leader in healthcare product distribution. This collaboration will expand the reach of Levity Products to a wider range of healthcare providers and patients in Canada and the US the terms of the agreement, Domrex Pharma will distribute Levity's innovative catheter product portfolio across its extensive network of Group Purchasing Organizations, hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities. Domrex Pharma's deep expertise in the healthcare industry, and its proven track record of success in bringing innovative products to market, will play a critical role in expanding the adoption of Levity Products' solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Domrex Pharma to bring our life-changing medical devices to more patients in North America," said Ted Morgan, CEO for Levity Products. "This partnership will allow us to accelerate our growth and have greater positive impact on the lives and the well-being of even more catheter patients."

"Domrex Pharma is excited to add Levity Products innovative solutions to our portfolio," said Gabriel Ferland, Executive Vice-President at Domrex Pharma. "We are confident that our partnership will be a success and will help us provide our customers with the best possible solutions."

This partnership is a significant milestone for Levity Products as it continues to expand its global presence and make a positive impact on the healthcare industry. Domrex Pharma's expertise and reach will be invaluable in helping Levity Products bring its catheter products to more patients who require catheterization treatment.

About Levity Products, Inc.: Levity Products, Inc. is a pioneering company focused on enhancing patient comfort and treatment effectiveness during catheterization procedures. Levity stabilizers were originally developed by a loving mother to reduce the pain and discomfort in the catheterization procedures endured by her young son, Levi. With the help of a small team of developers and dedicated investors, and with the pursuit of years dedicated to research, development, and rigorous clinical testing has resulted in a family of advanced catheter stabilizers that address patient comfort and catheterization effectiveness. Their flagship innovation, the "LECS" family of advanced Levity Catheter Stabilizers", has earned six patents and FDA certification, as well as CE Mark (conditional) certification. The LECS devices are made from hypoallergenic materials, ensuring extended wear and gentle skin contact.

For more information, please visit Levity Products, website at or contact: Erica Hebble, [email protected] .

About Domrex Pharma, Inc: At Domrex Pharma, our aim is to reshape the healthcare landscape by forging a future where accessibility, affordability, and quality converge. We aspire to simplify the supply of medical devices, by offering integrated solutions, and optimize processes to unlock a revolutionized healthcare ecosystem.

For more information, please visit Domrex Pharma's website at .

