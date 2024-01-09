Qwiklif Launches Air Ambulance Service In India

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Mumbai, Maharashtra Jan 9, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Qwiklif Air Ambulance a pioneering name in the air medical transport industry, has unveiled its cutting-edge Air Ambulance Service in India. With a vision to revolutionize emergency healthcare accessibility across the nation, this service promises rapid and efficient transportation of critical patients to healthcare facilities.

The introduction of Qwiklif's Air Ambulance Service marks a significant milestone in the Indian healthcare sector, addressing the crucial need for swift and reliable medical assistance during emergencies. Equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and staffed by highly skilled medical professionals, these air ambulances ensure prompt and specialized care while transporting patients.

"Qwiklif is dedicated to providing timely and life-saving medical transport solutions," said Mr Dharshak Manikandan, CEO of Qwiklif Air Ambulance. "Our aim is to bridge the gap in access to critical healthcare by offering a service that ensures patients receive the best possible care in transit to medical facilities."

The service boasts a fleet of advanced helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft strategically stationed across key locations in India, enabling rapid response times to emergencies. These aircraft are equipped with critical care equipment such as ventilators, defibrillators, and other essential medical tools to cater to diverse medical needs during transit.

Qwiklif's Air Ambulance Service is not limited to inter-city transfers but extends to international repatriation as well, facilitating the safe and efficient transport of patients across borders for specialized treatment.

The launch of this service is expected to have a profound impact on the country's healthcare landscape, especially in remote and underserved areas where access to immediate medical facilities is limited. It aims to significantly reduce the time taken to transport patients, thereby enhancing their chances of recovery and improving overall healthcare outcomes.

With a commitment to excellence and a focus on patient-centric care, Qwiklif Air Ambulance emerges as a beacon of hope for individuals in critical medical situations, ensuring that timely and specialized medical assistance is just a call away.

The inauguration of this service is aligned with the company's mission to transform the air medical transport sector globally, setting new benchmarks in the provision of emergency healthcare services.

For more information on Qwiklif Air Ambulance and its services, visit their official website or contact their dedicated helpline.

Contact:

Qwiklif Air Ambulance

Website:

Call: +91 94860 05278