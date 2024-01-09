Byair Enhancing Your Journey With Simplicity

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Barcelona, Spain Jan 9, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

BYAIRAPP S.L., a provider of mobile technology, announced a new feature in its byAir mobile app, allowing travelers to stay connected anywhere in the world.

The app is designed to make the airport experience more convenient and enjoyable for passengers, offering a range of features including:

Real-time flight tracking: Stay up to date on your flight status, including boarding changes, delays and cancellations, with push notifications and real-time updates.

Interactive airport maps. Easily navigate the airport with detailed maps that provide clear directions to check-in counters, security checkpoints, gates, and more.

Transport information: recommendations on public transport, as well as calling a taxi

Special features: The app allows you to share your flight information with family and friends.

“We are pleased to introduce the byAir application to the market,” said Maxim Mamedov, CEO.“This app will help passengers from all over the world navigate the airport easily and efficiently.”

The application is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

About BYAIRAPP S.L

BYAIRAPP S.L is a provider of mobile technology solutions that make travel easier and better for individuals and businesses. The company is committed to developing innovative solutions that make life easier for people. BYAIRAPP S.L mission is to make the world a more connected and efficient place.

For the latest news and updates about the application, visit the official website: