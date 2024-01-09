Kuwait Amir Receives Oil Min.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday morning Deputy Prime Minister, Minster of Oil and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Saad Hamad Al-Barak. (end) dss

