OAPEC's Founding Signals Paradigm Shift In Arab Coop. - Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Jamal Al-Loughani said Tuesday that the organization's founding is a crucial turning point in joint Arab action, emphasizing OAPEC's commitment to fostering cooperation among member states for shared economic interests.

In a press statement marking the 56th anniversary of OAPEC's establishment, Al-Loughani outlined the organization's core goal: to foster cooperation among member states in various economic facets of the petroleum industry, underscoring the need for close relations and effective means to safeguard members' legitimate interests, articulating collective commitment to navigate the industry.

He asserted the organization's objective to harmonize efforts for fair access of petroleum to consumption markets, ensuring reasonable terms and creating optimal conditions for capital and expertise investments within the petroleum industry across member states.

Al-Loughani highlighted the establishment of a group of companies within member states, noting the effective contributions of emerging Arab companies, playing a vital role in strengthening the Arab petroleum industry through implemented or financed projects, benefiting numerous Arab member and non-member countries.

Underscoring their dedication, OAPEC's General Secretariat actively tracks global petroleum industry developments, assessing their impact on member states' economies through comprehensive technical and economic studies.

In response to the evolving energy industry, growing interest in renewable energy, and the implementation of stringent environmental regulations, OAPEC's Council of Ministers took a significant step in December 2022, deciding to review and develop the organization's activities and objectives, aligning with industry advancements, energy production technology, and environmental legislation, aiming for a more substantial and effective role with a modern and comprehensive vision.

Expressing gratitude, Al-Loughani acknowledged the support from member states that empowered OAPEC to fulfill its mission, particularly thanking Kuwait for hosting the organization's permanent headquarters for over five decades, underlining the nation's unwavering commitment to OAPEC's future as a comprehensive Arab entity focused on all energy sources.

Commemorating its 56th anniversary, OAPEC was established on January 9, 1968, in Beirut city through an agreement between Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Libya, signaling the creation of a specialized Arab regional organization of international significance, with Kuwait city selected as its permanent headquarters.

OAPEC's membership grew significantly: in 1970, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Algeria joined; Syria and Iraq followed in 1972, Egypt in 1973, and Tunisia in 1982, later suspending its membership in 1986. (end)

km









MENAFN09012024000071011013ID1107699705