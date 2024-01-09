Report: BMW Group Sold 2.55 Mln Vehicles In '23

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The BMW Group revealed on Tuesday that it had sold 2.55 million vehicles of its BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands in 2023.

According to its annual report, Munich-based Company said that the numbers had increase its sales by 6.5 percent compared to 2022.

Jochen Goller, member of the Management Board of BMW, indicated that the Electrical Vehicle (EV) sector had sold 376,000 units last year, an increase of 74.4 percent compared to 2022.

He also pointed out that EVs represented 15 percent of sales in the same period.

The BMW Company had increased sales last year by 14.3 percent, while MINI had increased its sales by 3.5 percent.

In regards to the markets obtaining the vehicles, the BMW report showed that China had the lion's share with the volume of sales in this particular market going up 4.2 percent.

Sales in Europe went up by 7.5 percent and sales in the US by 9.4 percent, it added.

Back to Goller, he said that the decrease in semiconductors, hiccups in production lines due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 caused a decline in sales; however, the last three quarters saw a leap in volume of sales, leading to good business in the remainder of 2023. (end)

