Young Kuwaiti Swimmers Participate In Arab Championship In Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) --- The Kuwaiti national swimming team will participate in the second Arab junior championship starting Wednesday in the Qatari capital, Doha, amid great participation, and expected competitions, which would last six days.

The head of the delegation, a member of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Aquatics Federation, Faisal Abu Al-Hassan, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), before the delegation's departure to Doha, that the Kuwaiti team would participate in the tournament in the 13-14 and 15-16 age categories.

He added that nine swimmers would represent the team, noting that the tournament also included the establishment of competitions in the 17-18 age category.

Abu Al-Hassan continued saying that the swimmers Mohammad Zabid, Hassan Jaafar, Hamad Al-Ghaith, Saud Al-Enezi, Abdullah Ahmad, Hassan Zaid, and Hamoud Al-Hamoud would compete in the championship, along with Saba Ahmad supervised by Kuwaiti Mohammed Jassem and Simone Testasca, the coach of the Kuwaiti Italian team.

He revealed that the national team players prepared well for the tournament by training daily in the past period, expressing his hope that they would achieve good results in the tournament. (end)

afh













MENAFN09012024000071011013ID1107699703