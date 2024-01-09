Slovakia Sets March 23 For Presidential Race

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Slovak Parliament Speaker Peter Pellegrini announced on Tuesday the first round of the presidential election will be held on March 23, with a potential run-off round on April 6.

Incumbent President Zuzana Caputova's term of office ends on June 15, 2024, and she will not run for re-election, reported Slovak's official news agency.

The Slovak president is elected in a direct vote for a five-year tenure. The country's Constitution stipulates that presidential candidates must be either nominated by at least 15 lawmakers or receive petition signatures from at least 15,000 citizens, it said.

The second round of the presidential race is held within 14 days of the date of the first round, provided that neither of the candidates manages to garner a majority of votes in the first round. Two candidates who acquire the highest amount of votes advance to the run-off round. (end)

amg









MENAFN09012024000071011013ID1107699702