BAMF: 351,000 Refugees Sought Asylum In Germany In '23

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Some 351,000 refugees sought asylum in Germany in 2023, a 51 percent spike compared to the year earlier, showed data by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) on Tuesday.

These numbers have been unprecedented since 2016, the year of the so-called "refugee crisis", the BAMF said in its annual report, adding that most of the refugees came from Syria, Turkiye, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Georgia, Russia, Somalia and Djibouti respectively.

The office, based in German city of Nuremberg, said that 261,000 cases were settled, noting that only half the refugees' applications were approved making the asylum recognition rate reach 51.7 percent.

BAMF pointed out that Ukrainian refugees were not included in this data, as German protection laws have granted almost a million asylum seekers access to the country since the war started in February 2022. (end)

