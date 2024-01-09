Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3131421 VIENNA -- Slovak Parliament Speaker Peter Pellegrini announces the first round of the presidential election will be held on March 23, with a potential run-off round on April 6.

3131420 KUALA LUMPUR -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 strikes off the coast of southern Philippines with no reports of casualties or damage.

3131428 KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 15 cents to USD 79.95 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 79.80 pb last Friday, says the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

3131423 BERLIN -- The BMW Group reveals that it had sold 2.55 million vehicles of its BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands in 2023.

3131416 TOKYO -- The death toll from a magnitude-7.6 earthquake that hit Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas in central Japan on New Year's Day rises to 180, with at least 120 others still unaccounted for, local authorities say. (end)

mt









MENAFN09012024000071011013ID1107699697