Avow Hospice Goes Live With Notifynana - Elevating Care With Maxwell Healthcare Associates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHOREVIEW, Minn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avow Hospice, a Florida-based non-profit healthcare organization, is now live with NOTIFYnana, a Maxwell Healthcare Associates' tech-based communication solution. Avow has taken a significant step forward in enhancing patient care and satisfaction by implementing NOTIFYnana in its operations.

NOTIFYnana is a text-based appointment reminder and survey tool that enables Avow Hospice to collect real-time feedback after every visit with their clinicians and caregivers. Patients or their loved ones can conveniently share their thoughts, concerns, and suggestions with just a few taps on their mobile devices.

What sets NOTIFYnana apart is its ability to provide instant insights. Avow Hospice can now address issues or concerns in real-time, ensuring patient needs are met promptly. This proactive approach improves patient satisfaction and enhances the overall quality of care.

"At Avow, we are deeply committed to providing the highest quality care and support to our patients. With NOTIFYnana, we now have access to immediate insights and actionability regarding the care our patients receive. This innovation allows us to ensure that our patients are satisfied and truly delighted with the care and services they receive from our dedicated clinicians and caregivers," said Dr. Rebecca Gatian, Chief Operating Officer of Avow Hospice.

"Throughout its history and growth, Avow Hospice has kept its focus squarely on its non-profit mission to serve. We applaud Avow Hospice for its commitment to excellence and innovation in the home health and hospice industry. We are excited to see the positive impact NOTIFYnana will have on its patient care journey," said Scott Beard, Chief Strategy Officer at MHA.

About Avow Hospice

Avow was founded in 1983 as Collier County's original, nonprofit hospice. Today, Avow's nonprofit companies provide palliative care consultations for adults facing chronic or serious illness and hospice care and bereavement support services for children and adults. To learn more about the scope of services provided by Avow visit .

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA) boasts an average of 20 years of experience in the post-acute space and has a pulse on what's relevant now in the industry. MHA works with home health and hospice agencies to strategize, optimize, and transform success across the nation through active strategy improvement and tech-enabled success.

MHA's expertise and dedication to improving patient care have played a pivotal role in the development of NOTIFYnana, a solution that is transforming the way healthcare organizations collect and act upon valuable patient feedback. For more information, visit

or contact us at [email protected]



SOURCE Maxwell Healthcare Associates