Neiman Marcus Group's Geoffroy Van Raemdonck And Katie Anderson To Participate In Fireside Chat At The 2024 ICR Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) today announced Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, and Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. The presentation will take place today, Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 3:30 pm ET and will be held in Mediterranean 4 at the Grand Lakes Resort.

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Group