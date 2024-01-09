Tovuti Announces New Federal & Government LMS Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tovuti, Inc. , a global, industry-leading SaaS Learning Management System (LMS) software and training content company, announces the release of its Federal and Government solutions plus FedRAMP in-cloud offerings.

Tovuti has now optimized its #1 rated LMS for Federal, Government, and State Local Education (SLED), FedRAMP-requiring organizations.

Tovuti LMS already has a suite of Federal and Government clients who currently run on the platform, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), National Institute of Health (NIH), United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), T-Solutions (US Navy Port of Engineers), Collins Aerospace, and others.

As part of this expanded optimization, Tovuti can support LMS requirements for FedRAMP in-cloud, AWS, and GCP SaaS instances.

"Tovuti has led the LMS industry with its modern, powerful, and easy-to-use LMS. Now more Federal and Government entities can leverage our advanced platform," said Tovuti CEO, Troy McClain. "Though we've supported the special requirements of Federal and Government for a long time, this expanded optimization offers a unique advantage of also offering FedRAMP in-cloud options."

This capability is followed by Tovuti's latest innovation, Dizi, an AI content assistant that can create courses, lessons, and quizzes in a matter of minutes, saving time and drastically reducing course and lesson development times. Tovuti says that Dizi will also be available to Federal and Government agencies to help increase organizational efficiency and reduce costs.

"Historically, Federal and Government entities have been stuck with outdated legacy LMS systems which have not kept pace with the efficiencies of modern usage," said Tovuti COO, Michael Krause. "On top of that, they face some of the most complex integration requirements of any of our customers. With Tovuti, these entities can easily upgrade to a system that blends seamlessly with their ecosystems and boosts effectiveness."

"From Dizi to our content library, partnerships, limitless integrations, virtual reality e-learning, and more, we're always looking to evolve and offer our customers the highest-quality experience on the market," Tovuti CMO, Tony Arnold said. "We are so excited that we're able to continually serve as a one-stop-shop for our current clients and bring that expansion to Federal and Government organizations around the world as well."

Tovuti currently offers easily deployable, industry-leading content that spans safety, compliance, employee development, technical, medical training, upskilling, and more. Tovuti LMS also has ongoing partnerships with BizLibrary, Straxo, Advanced Monitored Caregiving (AMC) Health, LearnQuest, Tony Robbins, and others.

ABOUT TOVUTI

Tovuti is a #1 ranked, SaaS learning and knowledge management system. Through AI tools, superior customer service, and gamification, Tovuti makes training on everything from compliance to career development, sales enablement, and more easy on administrators and fun for learners. With clients in more than 20 countries, Tovuti is the LMS choice for hundreds of SMB, enterprise, healthcare, software, government, and federal (FedRAMP) clients worldwide. Tovuti currently operates in North and South America, Australia, Germany, UAE, Europe, and Spain with plans to expand into Japan, Korea, Egypt, and other territories. To learn more about Tovuti, visit .

