Tspi And Google Public Sector Modernize U.S. Government Commerce And Trade Missions Using AI/ML Tools

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESTON, Va., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TSPi, a leader in modern data-led IT transformation and a Google Partner, announced the successful use of their R3 nxtData accelerator built on Google Cloud to modernize U.S. Government regulatory food import monitoring missions. TSPi's R3 nxtData accelerator allows government agencies to rapidly deploy modern data and AI/ML technologies that improve efficiency, increase performance, and accelerate success.

TSPi leveraged Google Cloud to automate predictive analytics and trained machine learning (ML) models to scan food import data and detect anomalies indicating non-compliance. Through advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning (A/AI/ML) solutions, nxtData guided the government towards effective decision making allowing for substantial gains in audit coverage and regulatory compliance.

"Our nxtData accelerator and close work with Google Public Sector further enables TSPi to transform citizens' services by advancing our clients' modernization journey," said Vishal Suri, CEO, TSPi. "We look forward to working with Google Public Sector

to help more federal clients modernize their operations and better engage with their constituents through our nxtData accelerator."

"Partners like TSPi are critical in helping our joint clients drive more effective results," said Liz Combs, head of Federal Civilian Partner Ecosystem, Google Public Sector. "By working with TSPi and leveraging their experience with Google AI technologies, we can empower even more federal clients to help boost efficiency, innovate faster, and deliver improved outcomes, while helping them continue to meet constantly changing policies and mission demands."

About TSPi

TSPi delivers modern data-led IT transformation that accelerates customer success. TSPi serves clients passionately and builds partnerships with each client to help deliver their mission. Their human-centered design-oriented delivery methodology is based on Scaled Agile principles and their enterprise IT solutions range from cloud enablement and low-code platforms, to accelerated data science.

