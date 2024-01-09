Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Joins Vietnam Sericulture Association

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, today announces its Vietnamese subsidiary, Prodigy Textiles ("Prodigy"), has joined the Vietnam Sericulture Association ("VSA").



Kraig Labs' and Prodigy's senior management met with leaders of the VSA in December. These meetings took place during the Company's management review of current operations and planned expansion of recombinant spider silk production in 2024.

The Company is excited to work with the VSA and support their vision for enhancing silk production and strengthening overall sericulture in Vietnam.

"Joining the Vietnam Sericulture Association is part of Kraig Labs's commitment to building strong ties within the sericulture industry and expanding our operational role in the continued growth of Vietnam as a global leader in silk production," said company Founder and CEO, Kim Thompson.“We believe that there is a very large potential to increase and grow Vietnam's silk production, and we are working to make our recombinant spider silk a part of that growth."

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( ), a reporting biotechnology company, is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

